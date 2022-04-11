Xponance Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $1,643,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Globus Medical by 26.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

