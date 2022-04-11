Xponance Inc. Buys 915 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.62 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $237.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

