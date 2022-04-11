Xponance Inc. Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $124.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average is $146.59. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.41 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

