Xponance Inc. Has $816,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,415 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

