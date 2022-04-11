Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 70.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after purchasing an additional 859,039 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 132.2% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 552,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 314,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVT opened at $34.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.