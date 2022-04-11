Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $123.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

