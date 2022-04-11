Xponance Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Dropbox by 566.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,812,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,490,355. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

