Xponance Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Republic International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Old Republic International by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Old Republic International by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,890 shares of company stock valued at $74,719. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

