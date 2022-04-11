Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Nelson Peltz acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $24,307,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

