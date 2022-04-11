Ycash Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $3.70 million and $26,485.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.31 or 0.00382553 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00086354 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00098385 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005284 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,313,612 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.