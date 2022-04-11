Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 31,348 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $6,751,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $87.48 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

