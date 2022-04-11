Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after acquiring an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $172.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average is $209.67. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

