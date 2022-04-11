Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM opened at $48.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.23.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

