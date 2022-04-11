Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.