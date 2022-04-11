Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

