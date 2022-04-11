Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 73,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of FBC opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

