Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 75,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $27.11 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

