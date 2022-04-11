Yunhong CTI (CTIB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTIB stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

