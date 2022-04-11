Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.72). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

BCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

BCEL stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57. Atreca has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 56.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Atreca by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Atreca by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

