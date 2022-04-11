Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). BriaCell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCTX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 31,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,196. BriaCell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

