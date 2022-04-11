Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) to report $7.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.75 billion and the highest is $7.50 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $27.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $29.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $28.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,679. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $65.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.592 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.