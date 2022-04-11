Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will report $1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.20. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 739,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,309,910. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

