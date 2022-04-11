Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will report $5.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.81 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $23.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $26.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of CLF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $30.80. 739,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,309,910. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

