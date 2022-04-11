Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($2.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 735,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,649. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

About Coherus BioSciences (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.