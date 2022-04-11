Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will report sales of $650.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.14 million. Element Solutions reported sales of $550.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after buying an additional 228,017 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,665,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after buying an additional 218,208 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Element Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Element Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 29,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,543. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

