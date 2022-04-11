Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will post $3.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $3.38 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $16.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,174. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter worth $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

