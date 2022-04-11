Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce $12.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $12.50 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $11.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $53.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.19 million to $57.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.54 million, with estimates ranging from $70.73 million to $85.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

SMSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Dawson James dropped their price target on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,367. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210,701 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 91,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.