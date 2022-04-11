Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $542,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $2,518,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $428,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.41. 10,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,231. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 530.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

