Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.53. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,615 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,953,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,454,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 1,656.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 741,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

