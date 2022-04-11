Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.91. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Shares of TBK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

