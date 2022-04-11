Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) to report ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

Several research firms recently commented on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Path stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,063. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.66. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

