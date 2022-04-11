Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Cardiovascular Systems reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

