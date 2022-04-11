Zacks: Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.39). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 9,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44.
About Carrols Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.