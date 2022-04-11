Zacks: Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.39). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. 9,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

