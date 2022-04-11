Zacks: Analysts Expect CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CinCor Pharma.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CINC stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.67.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

