Zacks: Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($0.02). CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).
NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 139,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,344. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $474.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.