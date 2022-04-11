Zacks: Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is ($0.02). CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have commented on CTIC. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 139,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,344. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $474.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.