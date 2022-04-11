Zacks: Analysts Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.88. EQT posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $5.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $7.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. 149,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,391,816. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

