Zacks: Analysts Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ingersoll Rand also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 746,032 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

IR traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $46.96. 18,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,023. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.