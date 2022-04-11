Zacks: Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.25 Million

Brokerages expect that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will post $113.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. International Money Express posted sales of $94.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $541.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $541.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $622.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Money Express.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 8,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,668. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $758.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.57.
In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $2,661,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
