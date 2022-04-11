Zacks: Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $598.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.80 million to $612.30 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $581.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,034. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

