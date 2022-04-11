Zacks: Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.75. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PEBO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. 1,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,057. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $863.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

