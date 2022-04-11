Zacks: Analysts Expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) to Post -$0.98 EPS

Brokerages predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.82). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.65) to ($3.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after acquiring an additional 191,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,638. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $23.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

