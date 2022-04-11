Zacks: Analysts Expect The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Brokerages predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $33.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $143.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $185.65 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $195.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Real Good Food.

RGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Good Food currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,829. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

In other Real Good Food news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

