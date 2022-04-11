Zacks: Analysts Expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. Upland Software posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.15. 368,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,416. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

