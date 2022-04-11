Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Urban Edge Properties reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Urban Edge Properties.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 323,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 763,257 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 18,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,656. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

