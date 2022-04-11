Zacks: Analysts Expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $374,974,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $104,503,000.

ZWS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 536,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

