Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). Canoo posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

GOEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

GOEV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 84,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,579. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.10. Canoo has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 422,393 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.