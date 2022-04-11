Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.50. 5,103,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 7.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after buying an additional 4,118,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,921,000 after buying an additional 2,635,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $51,459,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $41,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CDK Global by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,965,000 after buying an additional 954,088 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

