Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.31. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,700%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

