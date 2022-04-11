Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post $1.18 EPS

Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) to report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT remained flat at $$44.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.58. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

