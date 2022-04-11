Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.15). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 3,305.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 544,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Compugen by 2,074.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 343,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 100,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,585. Compugen has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

